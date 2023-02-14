Heart nilunod ni Chiz sa kaligayahan

Best birthday para kay Heart Evangelista ang taong ito. Ika-38th birthday ni Heart ngayong Valentine’s Day at ang hindi inaasahang pa-birthday surprise sa kanya ng mister na si Senator Chiz Escudero ang nagpakilig sa kanya.

Obviously, isa sa espesyal at memorable teleserye ni Heart ang “Hiram Na Mukha” na ginawa niya sa ABS-CBN kaya gano’n na lang ang saya niya na may sculpture siya ng mismong mukha niya base sa serye.

Sa caption ni Heart, “17 years ago I filmed my telenovela “Hiram na Mukha” they took a molding of my face at that time. I was 21 years old… through the years I always wondered where the molding was. I briefly mentioned it to my husband 3 years ago and lo and behold… he was able to locate the original cast and had it commissioned by one of my favorite artists, @ferdiecacnio. Amazing.

“The happiest birthday indeed. Thank you @escuderochiz.”

Walang duda all fell into places with Heart. Ilang araw pa lang bago ang mismong birthday niya ay sunod-sunod na ang mga bonggang pa-dinner party para sa kanya ng iba’t-ibang grupo na halos lahat ay pang-shala o sosyalan talaga. (Rose Garcia)