Gabbi iniwan si Khalil

Maagang nag-celebrate ang magsyotang Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia ng V-Day dahil lumipad na for Switzerland ang aktres, para sa pagbibidahang series na ‘Unbreak My Heart’ na produced ng GMA, ABS-CBN, Viu.

Naka-post sa Instagram ni Khalil ang bouquet of flowers na binigay niya kay Gabbi bago ang flight nito.

“Another early Valentine’s day. @gabbi … My darling is leaving tonight for Switzerland to work on a huge project. ‘I’m nervous, babe’ is what she told me just seconds ago as she stood up to get ready while I type this caption. My love, I’m incredibly proud of you. I’m grateful to be by your side, watching you shine and grow every day. You got this bebu! Kill it,” caption pa ni Khalil.

Bukod kay Richard Yap, makakasama rin ni Gabbi sa Unbreak My Heart ang mga Kapamilya star na sina Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia.

Sina Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu ang mga direktor ng pelikula. (Ruel Mendoza)