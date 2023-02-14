WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Gabbi iniwan si Khalil

Maagang nag-celebrate ang magsyotang Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia ng V-Day dahil lumipad na for Switzerland ang aktres, para sa pagbibidahang series na ‘Unbreak My Heart’ na produced ng GMA, ABS-CBN, Viu.
Naka-post sa Instagram ni Khalil ang bouquet of flowers na binigay niya kay Gabbi bago ang flight nito.
“Another early Valentine’s day. @gabbi … My darling is leaving tonight for Switzerland to work on a huge project. ‘I’m nervous, babe’ is what she told me just seconds ago as she stood up to get ready while I type this caption. My love, I’m incredibly proud of you. I’m grateful to be by your side, watching you shine and grow every day. You got this bebu! Kill it,” caption pa ni Khalil.

Bukod kay Richard Yap, makakasama rin ni Gabbi sa Unbreak My Heart ang mga Kapamilya star na sina Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia.

Sina Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu ang mga direktor ng pelikula. (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante