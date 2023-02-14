Bianca todo hubo kahit buntis

Grabe ang topless post ni Bianca King para ipagmalaki ang kanyang baby bump.



Heto nga ang kuwento niya tungkol sa experience niya sa pagbubuntis for the first time.



“Dear baby, the longest month. I’m on a mad dash to buy as much as I can for your arrival, declutter and deep clean the entire house, batch cook frozen meals, deliver content I owe and hopefully have a week to disconnect from the world and focus on relaxing.

⁠”We are struggling with various aches and pains from hand to pelvis. We are trying it all – massage, acupuncture, acupressure, physiotherapy, birth ball exercises and meditation. I can feel you pressing down, Braxton hicks are intense and you seem ready to come! But where are you?

“We are lucky so far we are low risk and you are perfectly normal. The pool is pumped, our labour prep list is ready. Are you really inside me?⁠



“I’m going to listen to my body and prioritize my wellness now. I wish I did this sooner but I will learn from this. Cocooning starts now… a day before our estimated due date. But that’s what it is – a rough estimate! I will be patient. Come when you’re ready, we are now ready for you.⁠”



Anytime ay manganganak na si Bianca at nasa plano nilang mag-asawa na magkaroon ng water birth. (Ruel Mendoza)