Ken Tuffin magbabatak bago sumabak sa PBA

DIDRIBOL si Ken Tuffin sa kanyang huling season kasama ang Wellington Saints sa 2023 New Zealand-NBL.

Ayon sa dating FEU forward, magpapalakas muna siya sa New Zealand bago pumasok sa PBA Draft.

“Wellington’s home for me, this is where I’m from, this is where I grew up and I’m super excited to be back with the Wellington Saints this year before I make the move over to the Philippines for the PBA draft later in the year,” wika niya.

Tatlong taon nang naglalaro si Tuffin sa New Zealand-NBL kung saan una siyang naglaro sa Taranaki.

Sumali naman sa Wellington ang 25-year old noong 2021 kung saan nanalo ang kanyang team ng championship.

Nagtala si Tuffin ng 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds at 1.0 assist noong last season.

Bago siya umuwi ng Pilipinas at lumarga sa PBA, sisiguraduhin ni Tuffin na maiuuwi ng Saints ang kampeonato.

“We definitely have unfinished business as a club and can’t wait for the squad to get together and get to work,” pahabol nito. (Cyreel Zarate)