Justin Brownlee, Ginebra ubos lakas

BUMIGAY na raw ang tuhod nina Justin Brownlee at ng Ginebra sa nakakapigang schedule sa PBA Governors Cup, tumukod ang defending champions sa Magnolia 118-88 sa Manila Clasico noong Linggo sa MOA Arena.

Ayon kay chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, huling natikman ng Gins ang ganito kalaking tambakang talo noong 2019 sa Game 1 ng Govs Cup semis kontra NorthPort 120-94.

“It was a perfect storm of negatives for us tonight,” suma ni coach Tim Cone.

“We were really a tired team tonight. You can see it in the body language…. We just weren’t going up and down the floor. We are not moving the ball. Ball was moving slowly tonight. We were late in all of our rotations. It was a perfect storm.”

Kulang tatlong linggong nagpahinga ang crowd favorites matapos talunin ang Bay Area sa Game 7 ng Commissioner’s Cup finals noong January 15 s apangunguna ni Brownlee, pero naka-apat na laro naman sa unang linggo ng sabak sa season-ending conference.

Hindi nga raw akalain ni Cone na maipapanalo ng kanyang team ang first three games.

“Before the stretch started, I felt that if we can get 3-1 or 2-2 I’d be happy,” dagdag ng winningest coach ng liga. “But once we got 3-0, we were greedy we wanted to get to 4-0.” (Vladi Eduarte)