Harry Styles humakot ng tropeo sa BRIT Awards

Hinakot ng British singer and former One Direction member na si Harry Styles ang top awards sa nakaraang 2023 BRIT Awards na ginanap sa The O2 arena in London.

Napanalunan ni Styles ang Artist of the year, Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Best Pop/R&B Act and Song of the year for “As It Was”.

“This night has been really, really special to me and I will never forget it. I’m so so proud to be a British artist in the world out there,” sey ni Styles sa kanyang acceptance speech.

Pinasalamatan din ni Styles ang female singers na hindi nakasama sa final nominees: “I’m really, really grateful for this and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina (Sawayama) Charli (XCX), Florence (Welch), Mabel and Becky (Hill).”

Si Beyonce naman ang nagwagi ng International Artist of the Year at Best International Song, pero hindi naka-attend ang singer sa naturang event. (Ruel Mendoza)