WebClick Tracer

Monday, February 13, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

17.5M estudyante nakaranas ng pambu-bully

Naniniwala si Senador Sherwin Gatchalian na umaabot sa 17.5 mil­yong estudyante ang nakaranas ng pambu-bully sa eskuwelahan.

Sinabi ito ni Gatchalian matapos banggitin ni Child Protection Network Foundation (CPNF) Executive Director Bernadette Madrid sa hearin­g ng Senate committee on basic education na 65% ng mga estud­yante sa buong bansa ay nakakaranas ng bullying sa eskuwelahan.

“If we do the simple math and apply it to our student population from grades 1 to grades 12, 65 percent is about 17.5 million… So, is it safe to conclude that 17.5 million students experienced some form of bullying in our country?” tanong ng senador na sinagot naman ng ‘yes’ ni Madrid.

Sa School Year 2022-2023, higit sa 27 milyong estudyante ang naka-enroll at ang 65% nito ay 17.5 milyon.

“Na-shock ako dito that [the] Philippines is the number 1 among 70 plus countries in terms of bullying. It’s something that is really bothering me ever since I saw this,” ani Gatchalian.

Base naman sa prinisintang datos ni DepEd Assistant Secretary Dexter Galban hinggil sa biktima ng pambu-bully, naitala ang 5,624 kaso noong 2014-2015; 7,221 noong 2015-2016; 8,750 noong 2016-2017 at 15,866 kaso noong 2017-2018. (Dindo Matining)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante