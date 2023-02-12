Pinikpikan, tapuey, pattong ibibida sa Farm to Table

Ang bilis talaga ng panahon. Heto nga at balik normal na tayo, bagamat kailangan pa ring mag-facemask talaga, lalo na at marami na tayong nakakasamang mga tao sa labas.

Anyway, ang epic culinary adventure na inilunsad 2 years ago at napapanood sa GTV na “Farm to Table” ay patuloy sa pagdiskubre ng mga sustainable farms and sharing healthy food options by Filipino chef JR Royol.

At bilang bahagi ng kanilang anniversary celebration, the program will air four special episodes beginning Feb. 19.

Samahan si Chef JR in another fun journey as he visits their ancestral home in the picturesque Barlig, Mountain Province. Kasama ang kanyang asawa, anak, at mga kadugo, Chef JR will commemorate the traditions of their Igorot clan and explores the strong farm-to-table culture of the Barlig community.

Matutong mag-prepare ng tapuey, the Igorot traditional rice wine, and etag, the well-known delicacy in Mountain Province that can be used in everyday cooking.

Chef JR and his family will also gather to prepare pinikpikan and perform the pattong, an Igorot expression of thanksgiving through gongs and dances.

Moreover, viewers will witness some of the best tourist spots in Barlig including the Karanag Falls and Lake Tufob.

Chef JR will also give the audience a taste of Mountain Province’s coffee culture and a glimpse of the famous Lias Ponkan. Tune in as he incorporates these in unique dishes like coffee chocolate chicken, coffee-rub barbecue, and braised citrus duck.

At siyempre, magpapasiklab din siya sa paghuli ng isda, at paghahanda ng kachiw salad, chalet rice bowl, amti chalet soup.

At panghuli, Chef JR will take the audience on a quick tour of his family’s rice terraces in Al-long and share more about the heirloom rice variety called chor-chor-os.

Celebrate family, food, and culture in the anniversary special of Farm to Table beginning February 19, every Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on GMA Network’s GTV channel. (Rb Sermino)