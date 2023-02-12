MVP, Mitsui nangako ng P34B investment sa ‘Pinas

Nangako ang business tycoon na si Manny V. Pangilinan at Japanese investor Mitsui & Co. na maglagak ng $600 milyon (P34 bilyon) investment sa infrastructure development sa Pilipinas.

Isiniwalat ito ni Pangilinan sa dinner meeting kay Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa Japan.

“We signed an agreement with Mitsui and several parties and management to commit to invest $600 million in the infrastructure,” ayon pa sa negosyante.

Sinisipat naman ng Mitsui & Co. na mamuhunan sa agrikultura, imprastruktura at renewable energy.

Pinuri rin ng global trading at investment firm si Pangulong Marcos dahil sa matatag nitong liderato upang maitimon ang ekonomiya sa tulong ng mga negosyante sa Pilipinas.

Nagpasalamat naman si Marcos sa mga Japanese company sa patuloy nilang pagtitiwala sa Pilipinas.

“We can point to so many of the developments that happened in the Philippines with the assistance of the diffe­rent Japanese funding agencies and government-to-government arrangements, the commercial arrangements — and these have been to the benefit of both our countries,” ani Marcos. (Prince Golez/Aileen Taliping)