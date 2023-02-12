WebClick Tracer

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

MVP, Mitsui nangako ng P34B investment sa ‘Pinas

Nangako ang business tycoon na si Manny V. Pangilinan at Japanese investor Mitsui & Co. na maglagak ng $600 milyon (P34 bilyon) investment sa infrastructure development sa Pilipinas.

Isiniwalat ito ni Pangilinan sa dinner meeting kay Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa Japan.

“We signed an agreement with Mitsui and several parties and management to commit to invest $600 million in the infrastructure,” ayon pa sa negosyante.

Sinisipat naman ng Mitsui & Co. na mamuhunan sa agrikultura, imprastruktura at renewable energy.

Pinuri rin ng global trading at investment firm si Pangulong Marcos dahil sa matatag nitong liderato upang maitimon ang ekonomiya sa tulong ng mga negosyante sa Pilipinas.

Nagpasalamat naman si Marcos sa mga Japanese company sa patuloy nilang pagtitiwala sa Pilipinas.

“We can point to so many of the developments that happened in the Philippines with the assistance of the diffe­rent Japanese funding agencies and government-to-government arrangements, the commercial arrangements — and these have been to the benefit of both our countries,” ani Marcos. (Prince Golez/Aileen Taliping)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante