Sunday, February 12, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

I didn’t die, I’m alive — Britney Spears

Umaalma si Britney Spears sa plano ng kanyang pamilya na bigyan siya ng intervention dahil sa takot nilang baka muli itong mapahamak.

Nag-share ng video on Instagram ang former Teen Pop Queen at sinabing okey siya at hindi siya mamatay tulad ng pangamba ng pamilya niya.

“I didn’t die, people… I’m here, I’m alive. Yeah, I’m very much alive and well… I’m here, I’m happy, and well — and that’s it,” sey ni Britney sa video.

Nilagay naman niya sa caption ay: “This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and ‘doctors’!!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life!!! I don’t have ‘medical doctors’!!! I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it!!! I’m an extremely boring person!!!

“It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this!!! It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!! Anyways change of the subject … enough drama … I’m into diamond gowns and funky fashion at the moment!!! Good Morning!!!!!”

Sa isa pang IG post, pinost ni Britney na sana ay tigilan na siya ng mga tao at mag-move on na sila sa kanilang buhay. Huwag daw silang makialam na sa mga pinagdadaanan niya ngayon.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died… I mean at some point enough is enough!!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all… Again doing the best I can!!!

“The conservatorship has been over for almost a year… No folks, it’s not 2007… it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya!!!” (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

