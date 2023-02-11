WebClick Tracer

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 12, 2023/Linggo, Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 6 Sonic Clay, 8 Serafina, 2 Electrify, 5 Piece Of Cake

R02 – 4 Melania, 1 Prime Billing, 2 Tell Bell, 5 Songbird

R03 – 14 Color Blast, 8 Manlot Island, 4 Sinag/Barrio San Jose, 6 Boni Avenue

R04 – 12 Happy Maggie, 13 You Never Know, 8 Princess Isabelle, 6 Safe In The West

R05 – 8 Guerrero Warriors, 14 Double Happiness, 3 Jawo, 9 Caloocan Girl

R06 – 5 Bombay Nights, 6 Magnificent Lady, 3 Runaway Dreamer, 2 DownSideProtection

R07 – 11 Tons Of Gold, 7 Speak Easy, 6 High Honours, 13 Sultanov

R08 – 11 Super Shelltex, 3 Heroesdelninetysix, 2 May Ten, 1 Yabadabbadour

R09 – 2 Full Payment/Ultimate Royale, 4 Gensan Special, 7 Daldalero, 6 Heavenly Stars

R10 – 12 Apo Ni Maria, 8 Viscountofjalajala/Red Hawk, 9 Pulido, 5 Miss Aruba

Solo Pick: Sonic Clay, Guerrero Warriors, Bombay Nights, Super Shelltex

Longshot: Happy Maggie, Apo Ni Maria

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante