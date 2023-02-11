Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 12, 2023/Linggo, Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 6 Sonic Clay, 8 Serafina, 2 Electrify, 5 Piece Of Cake

R02 – 4 Melania, 1 Prime Billing, 2 Tell Bell, 5 Songbird

R03 – 14 Color Blast, 8 Manlot Island, 4 Sinag/Barrio San Jose, 6 Boni Avenue

R04 – 12 Happy Maggie, 13 You Never Know, 8 Princess Isabelle, 6 Safe In The West

R05 – 8 Guerrero Warriors, 14 Double Happiness, 3 Jawo, 9 Caloocan Girl

R06 – 5 Bombay Nights, 6 Magnificent Lady, 3 Runaway Dreamer, 2 DownSideProtection

R07 – 11 Tons Of Gold, 7 Speak Easy, 6 High Honours, 13 Sultanov

R08 – 11 Super Shelltex, 3 Heroesdelninetysix, 2 May Ten, 1 Yabadabbadour

R09 – 2 Full Payment/Ultimate Royale, 4 Gensan Special, 7 Daldalero, 6 Heavenly Stars

R10 – 12 Apo Ni Maria, 8 Viscountofjalajala/Red Hawk, 9 Pulido, 5 Miss Aruba

Solo Pick: Sonic Clay, Guerrero Warriors, Bombay Nights, Super Shelltex

Longshot: Happy Maggie, Apo Ni Maria