POD ng BI binuwag, ‘centralized authority’ sa mga airport binura

Binuwag na ni Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco ang Port Operations Division (POD) ng ahensya matapos aprubahan ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang rekomendasyon na ayusin at i-streamline ang sistema ng kanilang serbisyo sa mga paliparan sa bansa

“This will remove the centralized authority over all airports, as well as empower and exact accountability on the BI airport terminal heads, who are now directly responsible over the operation and management of their respective terminals,” ani Tansingco.

Aminado si Tansingco na magulo ang sistema ng dibisyon dahil sa ‘overlapping’ nitong tungkulin sa iba pang dibisyon at magkakahalong pananagutan sa bawat hepe.

‘Through this way, we will have a leaner management system, and would be able to pinpoint problems, as well as properly commend those doing a good job,’ dagdag pa niya.

Nagpasalamat diin si Tansingo sa tiwala ni Justice Secretary Crispin Jesus Remulla para sa reorganisasyon ng magulong sistema ng nasabing dibisyon. (Mina Navarro)