WebClick Tracer

Friday, February 10, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
METRO

POD ng BI binuwag, ‘centralized authority’ sa mga airport binura

Binuwag na ni Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco ang Port Operations Division (POD) ng ahensya matapos aprubahan ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang rekomendasyon na ayusin at i-streamline ang sistema ng kanilang serbisyo sa mga paliparan sa bansa

“This will remove the centralized authority over all airports, as well as empower and exact accountability on the BI airport terminal heads, who are now directly responsible over the operation and management of their respective terminals,” ani Tansingco.

Aminado si Tansingco na magulo ang sistema ng dibisyon dahil sa ‘overlapping’ nitong tungkulin sa iba pang dibisyon at magkakahalong pananagutan sa bawat hepe.

‘Through this way, we will have a leaner management system, and would be able to pinpoint problems, as well as properly commend those doing a good job,’ dagdag pa niya.

Nagpasalamat diin si Tansingo sa tiwala ni Justice Secretary Crispin Jesus Remulla para sa reorganisasyon ng magulong sistema ng nasabing dibisyon. (Mina Navarro)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante