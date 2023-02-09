Sherwin Tiu pinanis mga karibal sa chess

PINAGHARIAN ni Sherwin Tiu ang katatapos na 13th GMG Chess Monthly Tour Arena na ginanap sa Lichess platform.

Dinomina ni Tiu ang online blitz chess competition matapos makaipon ng total 67 points kontra sa 272 contenders sa event na host ang Thailand-based coach na si NM Gerald Ferriol.

Tumapos si International Master Idelfonso Datu sa second place na may 61 points na sinundan naman nina National Master Rommel Ganzon (58 points), Anatoly Pascua (56 points) at Jan Clifford Labog (54 points).

Si Tiu, miyembro ng Tarrasch Knight Chess Club sa Guadalupe, Makati City ay nakamit ang P2,000 champion’s purse, naibulsa ni Datu ang P1,500 ang second place ptize.

Naiuwi ni Ganzon ang P1,000 premyo ss third place finish, tinangap ni Pascua ang P700 (fourth) at P500 kay Labog na tumapos ng fifth. (Elech Dawa)