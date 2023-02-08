Pinoy tinanghal na excellent presentator sa Singapore

Matagumpay na nakuha ni Glenn Carlo Miranda ang ‘Excellent Oral Presentation award’ sa nagdaang 11th International Confe­rence on Nano and Mate­rials Science na ginanap sa Singapore.

Si Glenn ay isang Masteral student sa Mapua University sa kursong MS Material Science and Engineering.

Ang nasabing event na ginanap noong January 13 hanggang 15 ay ginagawa taon-taon upang ibida ang mga bagong pag-aaral hinggil sa Nano and Material Science. Layunin din nitong magbigay ng oportunidad sa mga delegate na magpalitan ng mga ideya, mga karanasan, at mag-establish ng partnership at collaboration.

Prinesent dito ni Glenn ang kanyang master thesis na may titulong, “Effects of Different Level Changes of Ultrasonic Energy on the Formation of Silver-Aluminum [Ag-Al] Intermetallic Compounds after Thermal Stressing and on the Formation of Kirkendall Voids.”

Ilan sa mga bansang nakilahom sa naturang conference ay Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Poland, Netherlands, Thailand, at marami pang iba.

Sobrang masaya naman si Glenn nang itinanghal siya bilang excellent oral presenter. Sabi niya sa Abante News, “I was very flattered and honored to have won that award. I felt very proud to have been able to give recognition to my school, Mapua University, and to my home country the Philippines. It was a privilege to have represented by school and country in such event.”

“Furthermore, I felt very motivated to even pursue my graduate stu­dies, because of all the people that shared conference room with me, I was the only one who is not a doctor. So to me, that is a very humbling and motivating feeling,” dagdag pa niya.

Ngayong malapit na siyang matapos sa kanyang master’s degree, malinaw na umano kay Glenn na itutuloy niya ang pagkuha ng doctorate degree. “I’ll be pursuing PhD after, and hopefully I can bag the same award for the next conferences as well,” aniya. (Moises Caleon)