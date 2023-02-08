WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

LIFESTYLE

It’s a Date at Robinsons Malls This Valentine’s Day with These Special Performances

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, you might be thinking of ideas to celebrate the occasion to create that perfect love story. Look no further as Robinsons Malls brings “Rhythms of Love” which sets the celebratory Valentine mood with a line-up of exciting performances for mall goers, regardless of age or relationship status.

If you’re into orchestral music, you’re in for a treat! Save the date on February 12 and be serenaded by the sweet melodies of the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra at Robinsons Magnolia. As one the most versatile orchestras in the Philippine music scene with over two decades under their belt, they have performed in hundreds ofconcerts, theater performances, and weddings.

Now’s your chance to witness their enchanting music live as they play popular love songs in an orchestral arrangement. The show starts at 4 p.m.

The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra will serenade shoppers at Robinsons Magnolia’s Atrium.

For those who are into OPM or the band scene, Robinsons Malls has something for you too.

The Juan’s are ready to swoon this Valentines Season at Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Galleria, and Robinsons Antipolo

Local pop-rock group The Juans are set to swoon us with stops at various Robinsons Malls this February. The band—composed of Carl Guevarra, Japs Mendoza, RJ Cruz, and Chael Adriano—is known for the hits “Atin ang Mundo,” “Istorya,” and “Hindi Tayo Pwede.” Catch themperform their popular tracks as well as some cover songs at Robinsons Manila on February 14 at 4pm, Robinsons Galleria on February 19 at 3pm, and Robinsons Antipolo on February 22 at4pm.

The best part? All these performances are free! Just download the RMalls+ app before youwatch the show! In case you didn’t know, RMalls+ app also has app-exclusive offers from partner establishments and special perks such as free parking and free VIP Pay Lounge access. Mark your calendars on these dates and head over and create your Rlove Stories at Robinsons Malls for a memorable, music-filled Valentine’s!

For more information, visit www.robinsonsmalls.com or follow RobinsonsMalls on Facebook; @RobinsonsMallsOfficial on Instagram; and @RobinsonsMalls on Twitter.

