Eumir Marcial handa na makipagbasagan ng mukha

HANDA na si 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial para sa umbagan kontra Ricardo Ruben Villalba ng Argentina sa Pebrero 11 sa Alamodome sa San Antonio, Texas.

Sumabak sa pukpukang training camp ang 27-anyos na southpaw sa ilalim ng batikang trainer na si Jorge Capetillo ng Mexico sa popular na TM Boxing Gym sa Las Vegas, Nevada.

Si Capetillo ang humahawak sa mga mahuhusay na boksingerong sina dating heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz, Shakur Stevenson, Jessie Magdaleno, habang nagsasanay rin sa naturang gym sina dating IBF super-flyweight titlist Jerwin Ancajas at world-rated Jonas Sultan.

Ginagabayan rin si Marcial ng mahuhsay na strength and conditioning coach na si Memo Heredia.

Nakasalang ang laban ng tubong Lunzuran, Zamboanga City sa undercard match ng world title bout sa pagitan nina WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas at O’Shaquie Foster.

“Eumir has had a terrific training camp, and after consulting with Señor Capetillo, it was decided that Eumir was ready to move up to the eight-round level,” pahayag ni MP Promotions president at international matchmaker Sean Gibbons.

“Ricardo Villalba represents a big step up in opposition for Eumir in terms of talent and experience. But we are confident Eumir will pass this test with flying colors. We are very excited for him.”

Matagumpay na nakakuha ng panalo sa tatlong professional fights ang three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist kontra kina American Andrew Whitfield na nagtapos sa fourth round unanimous decision at sinundan pa ng mga panalo kina Isiah Hart via fourth round TKO at Steven Pichardo sa sixth round decision.

Samantala, nananatiling nasa listahan pa si Marcial sa national boxing team dahilan upang mabigyan ng pagkakataon na maabot pa ang pangarap na ginto sa darating na 2024 Paris Olympics sakaling makapasa ito sa mga darating na Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“He’s still in the national training pool and he can participate in any international tournaments,” pahayag ni Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo sa mensahe nito sa Abante Sports kahapon patungkol sa paglahok ni Marcial sa anumang amateur tournaments ng boxing. (Gerard Arce)