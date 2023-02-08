Asian Swimming tutok sa SEA Games tryout

BABANTAYAN ng mga sertipikadong opisyales ng Asian Swimming Federation ang pinalawig sa apat na araw na national finals para sa pagpili ng mga miyembro sa aquatics team ng bansa para sa Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games sa Pebrero 16-19 sa New Clark City Aquatics Center sa Capas, Tarlac.

Sinabi ni Valeriano “Bones” Floro, miyembro ng Stabilization Committee, na ang mga certified technical officials ang mangangasiwa sa mga pagsubok na nagtatampok ng 34 na swimming event para sa mga lalaki at babae.

“We sought the help of the continental body, the Asian Swimming Federation, for these trials,” paliwanag ni Floro, deputy secretary general din para sa international affairs ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

“The information kit and selection criteria were released at the start of the week and we are impressed that we received quite a number of inquiries and intent to participate from our athletes, clubs and coaches,” sabi ni Floro, na bahagi ng Stabilization Committee kasama sina POC legal head Atty. Wharton Chan at Bases Conversion and Development Authority Senior Vice President para sa Corporate Services Group na si Arrey Perez.

Pipili din ang Stabilization Committee ng mga miyembro ng men at women’s water polo team at mga atleta para sa indibidwal na 3-meter springboard at sa diving.

Ang mga swimming event para sa mga kalalakihan at kababaihan ay ang 50, 100, 200, 200, 800 at 1,500 metro para sa freestyle; 50, 100 at 200 meters butterfly, backstroke at breaststroke; at 200 at 400 indibidwal na medley.

Nakatakda ang Cambodia SEA Games sa Mayo 5 -17. (Lito Oredo)