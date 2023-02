Weh, hindi nga? Retired boxer Joshua Clottey nagpatalo kay Manny Pacquiao

SADYA umanong ipinatalo ni dating International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion Joshua “The Grand Master” Clottey ng Ghana ang kanyang laban sa nag-iisang eight-division world champion na si Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao noong Marso 2010 para sa WBO 146-pound title matapos umanong madehado sa kikitain sa mismong laban.

Halos l3-taon matapos ang laban, nagkaroon ng lakas ng loob ang ngayo’y 45-anyos na retired Ghanaian professional fighter na ibunyag ang tunay na pangyayari sa pagkatalo kontra kay Pacquiao na ginanap sa Cowboys Stadium sa Arlington, Texas na nauwi sa landslide unanimous decision pabor sa Filipino boxing legend.

Inihayag ni Clottey sa isang TV show na dismayado siya sa makukuhang take home pay kung kaya hindi siya limaban nang todo kay Pacman.

“The manager [Vinny Scolpino] had already accepted $1 million as payment. I came in and negotiated $1.35 million,” sey ni Clottey.

“It was a fight I was supposed to get $2 million as the pay. The pay-per-view was $100 for each viewer but he negotiated [only] $3 on my behalf out of the $100. Even with the $3, I could only earn my share after 300,000 buys. So, if 300,001 people buy, I will earn only $3,” bulalas ng African boxer.

“Yeah. I tried negotiating but they claimed if I can’t fight I should leave so I had to take the fight. Meanwhile, my manager was making 33 percent profit from each pay-per-view income including the fight money,” paliwanag ni Clottey.

“I regret signing with that manager. I was supposed to make more money. I was not happy about the Pacquiao fight because I had three years on my contract with my manager, so I decided to blow it up. I even went to his office to negotiate for him to take 25 percent, so I take 8 percent, but he said no.”

Kasalukuyang nanunuluyan si Clottey sa New York, na sising-sisi na malaki sana ang maitatabing kita sa pagboboksing kung sinunod niya lang ang payo ng kanyang trainer na huwag ipaubaya kay Scolpino ang pakikipagnegosasyon sa kanyang laban. (Gerard Arce)