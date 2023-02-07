Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Pebrero 8, 2023/Miyerkoles / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas
R01 – 4 Sakalam, 1 Awesome Talker, 8 Top Of The Line, 3 Srinagar
R02 – 3 Money For Shelltex, 4 Tazama, 1 Red Sole/Fire Council, 5 Oktubre Katorse
R03 – 6 Sir Jason, 5 Indelible Quaker, 8 Let It Shine, 4 Bordelle
R04 – 8 Polloc Island, 2 Antique Collector, 1 Smarty Jas, 7 Chase The Gold
R05 – 1 Bishop Blue, 13 Rafi’s Point, 6 Noh Sen Young Yana, 8 One Of A Kind/Makarit
R06 – 7 Walkin On Sunshine, 9 Prime Time Magic, 3 Sun Dance, 6 Blazing Bullet
R07 – 7 Yakapin Mo Ako, 5 Big Girl, 2 Kusing, 4 The Queen
R08 – 8 Balistic Babe, 3 Nards Bentetres, 6 May Ten, 4 Success Of Times
Solo Pick: Sakalam, Money For Shelltex, Walkin On Sunshine, Balistic Babe
Longshot: Sir Jason, Polloc Island