‘I started crying, nagparamdam ka’: Hiling ni Kris natupad sa araw ng b-day ni Noynoy

Marami talaga ang nag-aabang sa Instagram post ni Kris Aquino. Ang bilis ngang kumalat ng mga chika kapag nag-post siya.

At siyempre, memorable ang araw na ito kay Kris, kaya mababasa nga ang IG post niya na puno na naman ng emosyon.

Heto nga ang post ni Kris:

“I’m one day early because last year I was too emotional to post…

“Here’s what happened: about 11:30 AM on Noy’s actual birthday Alvin & Rochelle came into my room to wake me up, ang laki ng mga ngiti nila- they were holding a passport- I was disoriented so I asked why?

“They said LBC had couriered it from the US Embassy. I asked to see, and there it was, my renewed 10-year multiple entry visa that we’d been waiting for since December.

“That’s when the significance of the day dawned on me, and I started crying… then we all started crying because nagparamdam ka – by that time marami na kong nalaman na ginawa mo ng palihim to make sure “bunso” & her boys would always be safe…

“I’m sorry Noy for being a brat & wasting years. I’m sorry na nagpaka- spoiled na nga May 18, 2021 para masilip ka- for once nag-obey ako sa strict bilin ng doctor, when I should have been the real me & barged in para nayakap kita…

“FYI nakabawi ka naman, I was scheduled for a Pet Scan that night but in the instructions dapat emotionally calm & well rested, but everyone na kinwentuhan ko iniyakan ko, so i had to re-sked.

“It just felt wonderful that on your birthday you made me feel loved.

“We all know super favorite mo si Kuya Josh – I’m sure you see how often he continues to watch your videos on YouTube…

“Since mahilig kang magregalo pag birthday mo, I know you, mom, and dad know maraming na “flag” based on my latest tests… and medyo matindi the immunosuppressive therapy that I’ll need… Plus the 6- month isolation period after the 1st cycle regardless of what my doctors will choose. Bunso needs her faith to remain strong.

“Thank you for everything I never thanked you for. I hope you’ve noticed I’m more private now…

“I’ve seen the wisdom in quietly enduring my physical suffering- just like you, because that’s what courage is all about. Thank you to all who continue praying for us.

“Happy 63rd birthday to the best Kuya any bunso could’ve wished for.” (Rb Sermino)