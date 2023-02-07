WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Harry kinabog si Beyonce sa Grammys, mga fan nagwala

Si Harry Styles ang surprise winner sa 2023 Grammy Awards. Nanalo siyang Album of the Year award para sa kanyang hit album na Harry’s House.

Tinalo nga niya si Beyonce na marami ang nag-predict na mananalo for her comeback album na Renaissance.
Nanalo rin si Harry ng Best Pop Album award.

Sa pag-deliver ni Harry ng kanyang acceptance speech, may mga fan si Beyonce na hindi nagustuhan ang resulta kaya sinigaw nila ay “Beyoncé should’ve won!”

Pang-apat na beses na raw kasing hindi napapanalunan ni Beyonce ang Album of the Year award.
Gayunpaman, nagpasalamat si Harry sa dalawang awards na napanalunan niya sa gabing iyon.

“I think on nights like tonight it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much. You never know with this stuff. I don’t think you can look at any of the nominees and not feel like they’re deserving. When I look at this category, it’s all people who have inspired me at different times, so it’s not like—y’know, you would understand anyone winning. And yeah, I’m really grateful that they chose us.”

Kabilang sa nag-standing ovation kay Harry ay ang ex-girlfriend niyang si Taylor Swift. Niyakap pa ni Taylor si Harry at nag-usap ng matagal. Nagwagi rin si Taylor noong gabing iyon ng Best Music Video award para sa All Too Well: Short Film.

Hindi man napanalunan ni Beyonce ang top three awards ng Grammy, nag-uwi pa rin siya ng apat na awards: Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance; Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”); Best Taditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”) and Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”). Kaya naman tinanghal siya na most decorated artist sa history ng Grammy for winning a total of 32 Grammys. (Ruel Mendoza)

