K-Pop group hinaras sa NAIA

Naglunsad ng imbes­tigasyon ang Office for Transportation Security (OTS) kaugnay ng diumano’y ‘unprofessional behavior’ ng ilang empleyado sa airport sa mga miyembro ng papaalis na K-pop group band ENHYPEN nitong Lunes, Pebrero 6.

Naglabas ng statement ang OTS matapos umusok sa galit ang mga fan sa viral video na kinapkanan nang todo ng babaeng empleyado ang lahat ng miyembro ng grupo at pinatanggal pa ang face mask habang ang ibang empleyado ay abala naman sa pagkuha ng vide­o at larawan.

Kitang-kita sa video ang reaksyon ng empleyado na tila kinikilig sa paghawak sa katawan ng mga Koreano, mula ulo hanggang paa.

“Seriously @MIAAGovPH, Engenes already called out the unprofessional behavior of your staff and then this? It’s getting even worse. Please do something abt this. Nakakahiya!” tweet ng isang dating mamamahayag na nasa pribadong sektor na.

Ayon naman sa OTS, nakarating na sa kanilang atensyon ang viral video sa social media kung saan makikita ang mga airport security screening officer “allegedly exhibited unprofessional behavior and the unwarranted filming” habang sumasalang sa departing procedure ang mga Korean artist sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary,” ayon sa OTS.

“While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users­, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy,” diin pa nila.

“Rest assured that the OTS shall never tole­rate any unprofessional behavior towards the riding public.”