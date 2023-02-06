GSIS tumabo ng P6.8B sa insurance

Ipinagmalaki ng Govern­ment Service Insurance System (GSIS) ang record-breaking P6.8 billion gross premiums written (GPW) sa kanilang non-life insurance business noong 2022, pinakamalaki sa kanilang kasaysayan.

Ayon sa GSIS, ang kanilang 2022 GPW ay tumaas ng 15% kumpara sa P5.9 billion noong nakaraang taon. Naitala rin ang 33 percent o P1 billion pagtaas ng net premium written sa parehong taon, mula P3 billion noong 2021 patungong P4 billion noong 2022.

Ang GSIS na ngayon ang pinakamalaking non-life insurer sa bansa sa net worth na P41 billion.

“I commend the men and women of GSIS who made this achievement possible. During my oath takin­g as head of GSIS in July 2022, one of the marching orders that President Marcos gave me was to provide insurance cover to all go­vernment properties. And we have been making headway in complying with the president’s directive,” saad ni GSIS President at General Manager Wick Veloso. (Prince Golez)