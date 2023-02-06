GSIS tumabo ng P6.8B sa insurance

Ipinagmalaki ng Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) ang record-breaking P6.8 billion gross premiums written (GPW) sa kanilang non-life insurance business noong 2022, pinakamalaki sa kanilang kasaysayan.
Ayon sa GSIS, ang kanilang 2022 GPW ay tumaas ng 15% kumpara sa P5.9 billion noong nakaraang taon. Naitala rin ang 33 percent o P1 billion pagtaas ng net premium written sa parehong taon, mula P3 billion noong 2021 patungong P4 billion noong 2022.
Ang GSIS na ngayon ang pinakamalaking non-life insurer sa bansa sa net worth na P41 billion.
“I commend the men and women of GSIS who made this achievement possible. During my oath taking as head of GSIS in July 2022, one of the marching orders that President Marcos gave me was to provide insurance cover to all government properties. And we have been making headway in complying with the president’s directive,” saad ni GSIS President at General Manager Wick Veloso. (Prince Golez)