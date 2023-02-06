Eumir Felix Marcial uupakan 4th win sa professional boxing

MAKIKIPAGBASAGAN na ng mukha si 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial kontra Argentinian boxer Ricardo Ruben Villalba para sa kanyang ika-apat na professional bout sa Pebrero 11 sa Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

Susuntok ang 27-anyos na southpaw sa eight-round middleweight bout na tatayong isa sa undercard match ng bakbakan nina WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas at O’Shaquie Foster para sa main event.

Matagumpay na nakakuha ng panalo sa nagdaang professional fight ang three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist kontra kina Andrew Whitfield, Isiah Hart at Steven Pichardo.

“I have learned a lot in my last three professional fights. I have had a very productive training camp and I cannot wait to show off what I have learned on February 11. My three goals are to work hard, to win, and to become a world champion. And thank you to all my fans for their continued support. I fight for them and to bring honor to the Philippines,” pahayag ng tubong Zamboanga City. (Gerard Arce)