ARTablado Presents Art Flare at Robinsons Antipolo

Photo shows from left: Lapu-Lapu by Pedrong Masipag, Mamang Lambatero #3 by Ramil Tumampos, Emerald Mountain IV by Nelson Basa, Viva Our Lady of Antipolo by Pol Mesina Jr. and Nino Dulce by Daniel Dumaguit

Filipinos are truly passionate when it comes to people and things they love and that feeling only intensifies more during the month of February. And for artists, it’s also about celebrating the seven art disciplines with the Philippines celebrating the National Arts Month and its theme “Ani ng Sining, Bunga ng Galing”. As such, ARTablado is doing its part by presenting the exhibit “Art Flare” at the Robinsons Antipolo, which features five prolific visual artists: Neptalie “Rico” Aunzo, Pol Mesina Jr., Nelson Basa, Daniel Dumaguit, and Ramil Tumampos.

“Art Flare” will feature forty art works, all of which embody each artist’s love for country, with distinct colors and strokes that evoke excitement upon viewing. Themes also include maternal love and of course an appreciation for nature, culture, and religion—all presented to bring out the burning desire of the artists to create something beautiful and meaningful.

Dr. Jose P. Rizal referred the Philippines as the Pearl of the Orient Seas and this fact is not lost on the artists. Aunzo is known for his iconic character “Pedrong Masipag” (Industrious or Hardworking Peter) and “Mariang Marikit.” Both are his depictions of the model Filipino/Filipina—industrious, loving, family-centered, responsible, and with high morals. Aunzo incorporates different Filipino customs, traditions, and values, adding more aesthetic and cultural value to his paintings.

Meanwhile, Mesina’s works focuses on the Filipino as a race and as a nation. With his stylistic, pointillist style, Mesina captures the essence and beauty of the people called “Filipino” and the country named after the King of Spain, the Philippines. With meticulous brushstrokes and theme composition, Mesina highlights the importance of preserving, protecting, and promoting our culture, arts, and the environment. A proud Antipoleño, Mesina also ensures that local tourism in Rizal is promoted in his works.

A prolific sculptor and painter, Basa presents traditional landscape scenes but with a twist. Through interplay of bright and lively colors and texture, Basa has been able to recreate—through imagination—images of nature with all its mystery, majesty, magic, and glory. For example, his mountains and river scenes show either the brightness of dawn (as the golden sun spreads its light all over the place) or the magnificence of the dusk (where King Phoebe bids farewell to his beloved Gaia or Earth).

Tumampos, on the one hand, shows how hardworking and creative Filipinos are through his works. Tumampos, a Kapampangan, is known for his “Bingwitero” (fisherfolks or fishing) series, honoring the efforts of our local fisherfolks in bringing food to our table. He also paints farmers, animals, and still life as well as the courtship tradition of the “harana”.

Known for his abstractions, Dumaguit now focuses on figures in his “Ligaya” series. A homage to his beloved mother who lovingly supported him and supplied him with all his needs while growing up, the series is also dedicated to all strong and independent women who persevered to achieve happiness in life. For Dumaguit, women play a very critical role in human society’s development.

“Naisipan naming mag-exhibit sa ARTablado dahil isa itong platform para maibahagi naming sa mga publiko ang aming sining,” Aunzo says. “Maganda ang lugar ng ARTablado dahil marami ang makakakita ng mga klase ng paintings at sculptures naming.”

ARTablado presents “Art Flare” will be on exhibit until February 15, 2023 at the Upper Ground Floor, North Wing of Robinsons Antipolo. Robinsons ARTablado continues to support Filipino art by providing a second home for artists where they can showcase their creativity and artistic genius.