WebClick Tracer

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

LeBron James humihinga sa batok ni Kareem Abdul Jabbar

DUMIDIKIT si LeBron James sa National Basketball Association all-time scoring record ni Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pero palubog naman ang Lakers sa 2022-23 regular season game standings.

Nagsumite si James ng 27 points, 9 rebounds at 6 assists, pero hindi naisalba ang Los Angeles sa 131-126 loss sa New Orleans nitong Sabado.

Higit sa record – 36 points na lang siya sa likod ni Abdul-Jabbar – ay mas gusto ni James ang panalo.

“I just want to win. You know, you play the game the right way and see what happens,” aniya, bago dinugtong: : “I’m tired as hell.”

Umiskor ng 35 si James Ingram mula sa drives, jumpers at and-1s para pangunahan ang Pelicans. Nag-ambag si CJ McCollum ng 23 points tampok ang late 3 sa 9-5 run ng New Orleans ( 27-27) sa dulo.

Umayuda ng 34 points, 14 rebounds si Anthony Davis sa Lakers (25-29) na lamang pa sa 84-72 sa finger roll ni LeBron sa dulo ng third bago naubusan. (Vladi Eduarte)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante