LeBron James humihinga sa batok ni Kareem Abdul Jabbar

DUMIDIKIT si LeBron James sa National Basketball Association all-time scoring record ni Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pero palubog naman ang Lakers sa 2022-23 regular season game standings.

Nagsumite si James ng 27 points, 9 rebounds at 6 assists, pero hindi naisalba ang Los Angeles sa 131-126 loss sa New Orleans nitong Sabado.

Higit sa record – 36 points na lang siya sa likod ni Abdul-Jabbar – ay mas gusto ni James ang panalo.

“I just want to win. You know, you play the game the right way and see what happens,” aniya, bago dinugtong: : “I’m tired as hell.”

Umiskor ng 35 si James Ingram mula sa drives, jumpers at and-1s para pangunahan ang Pelicans. Nag-ambag si CJ McCollum ng 23 points tampok ang late 3 sa 9-5 run ng New Orleans ( 27-27) sa dulo.

Umayuda ng 34 points, 14 rebounds si Anthony Davis sa Lakers (25-29) na lamang pa sa 84-72 sa finger roll ni LeBron sa dulo ng third bago naubusan. (Vladi Eduarte)