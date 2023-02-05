WebClick Tracer

LaLiga Heroes sumaludo sa PBA

TUMANGGAP ng parangal ang Philippine Basketball Association, Philippine Football Federation men’s at women’s team sa katatapos na inaugural LaLiga Heroes Off the Pitch Awards sa Fairmont Hotel.

Kinilala ang 47-year-old pro league dahil sa pagsasaayos ng Daungan Cuatro Project sa Navotas noong December.

“We’d like to share this award with TikTok and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters,” ani commissioner Willie Marcial nang tanggapin ang award kasama si marketing director Jo Francisco. “If not for them, we couldn’t have done refurbishing the basketball court at Daungan Cuatro in Navotas.”

Sa panig ng PFF men’s football, pinarangalan ang Gawad Kalinga at US Embassy-Manila sa ‘Project Sports Lead: Climate Change Awareness Through Soccer’ kung saan itinuro sa mga bata ang epekto ng climate crisis.

Sa women’s football, kinilala ang Pinoy 5: Liga Eskwela project sa pakikipagtulungan ng Moran Foundation, MVP Group at Philippine Sports Commission. (Vladi Eduartre)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

