EJK expert ng UN hahasain mga doktor sa PH

Kinumpirma ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na darating ngayong Lunes sa bansa ang United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings upang tumulong sa imbestigasyon sa “wrongful death tragedies” sa Pilipinas.

Gayunman, nilinaw ni Remulla na inimbitahan niya si Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz, isa rin forensic pathologist, bilang bahagi ng “capacity building” sa ilalim ng United Nations Joint Programme (UNJP).

“He is coming in his capacity as an expert in the field to help capacitate our current doctors. We need more capable doctors in our country to assist our law enforcement agencies in their work,” paliwanag ng kalihim.

“This is an enormous step towards that goal… [His] visit will help us identify the intricacies of wrongful death tragedies,” dugtong pa niya.

Matatandaang pinalagan ng DOJ ang hakbang ng International Criminal Court (ICC) na imbestigahan ang madugong giyera kontra droga ng nagdaang administrasyon. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)