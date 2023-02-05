David Licauco ooperahan, paghinga tumitigil

Ni-reveal ng Kapuso hunk na si David Licauco na meron siyang sleep disorder na kung tawagin ay Sleep Apnea.

Ayon sa Mayo Clinic: “Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night’s sleep, you might have sleep apnea.”

Sakit daw ito ng Maria Clara at Ibarra star noong 16-years old siya kaya panahon na raw para magpaopera siya. Dahil daw sa sakit niyang ito, nagiging dahilan daw ito ng kanyang pagiging masungit dahil ‘di siya nakakatulog ng maayos.

“It’s scary talaga ‘yung, sleep apnea. It’s been my insecurity since it started when I was 16 years old so it’s been 11 years. ‘Yung sleep apnea, basically, my breathing stops. It’s about thirty seconds straight about 24 times in an hour when I’m sleeping.

“So the next day, bad mood ka. Nasa’n ako? Nasa showbiz industry ako and easy to judge, ‘di ba? So sa lahat ng nasungitan ko, alam n’yo na siguro kung bakit.

“Actually sa gabi lang umaayos ‘yung mood ko e. Siguro kailangan mo rin talaga mag-warm up. Kumbaga ‘yung brain ko matagal siyang nagwa-warm up as compared to others, so bukas pupunta kami ng mom ko sa doctor to have a check up again. I’ll probably get an operation soon ’cause hirap na hirap na ‘ko.” (Ruel Mendoza)