Ellen, Portia ‘kinasal’ ni Kris Jenner

Nag-renew ng kanilang wedding vows sina Ellen DeGeneres at Portia de Rossi. Si Kris Jenner ang nag-officiate ng kanilang vow renewal na nangyari sa 50th birthday ni Portia.

Mga close friends lang ang naimbitahan sa intimate event na ito ng dalawa. Nagsimula ang ceremony sa pag-awit ni Brandi Carlile ng “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” habang naglalakad si Portia suot ang same wedding dress na sinuot niya sa 2008 wedding nila ni Ellen.

Panimula pa ni Jenner: “These two were born for each other. These two are couples’ goals, who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old. Today, Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen to honor and celebrate their marriage of 14 years.”

Sinorpresa nga ni Portia si Ellen sa pag-organize niya ng renewal of vows nila. Ang alam lang daw ni Ellen ay birthday party lang ang magaganap.

Kabilang sa mga naging bisita nila ay sina Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Ruel Mendoza)