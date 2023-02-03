UP-PGH Cancer Center ‘di ibebenta – Balisacan

Tiniyak ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) na hindi isasapribado ang University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Cancer Center.

Ito ang pinaliwanag ni NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan matapos aprubahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nitong Pebrero 2 ang konstruksyon ng P6-bilyong UP-PGH Cancer Center, ang kauna-unahang public-private partnership (PPP) project ng admi¬nistrasyon.

“This is a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) project, so doon mismo, the private sector or the private partner will build the facility, they will design, they will engineer and construct the facility then transfer it to the UP-PGH, and then the private sector will operate the facility,” saad ni Balisacan.

Nitong Huwebes, binanggit ng Presidential Communication Office na ang cancer center ay isasailalim sa 30 taon na BOT arrangement sa ilalim ng BOT law.

Sa ilalim ng BOT, ang private partner ang siyang magpopondo, magtatayo at mag-o-operate ng proyekto sa loob ng ilang taon at pagkatapos nito ay isosoli na ito sa gobyerno. (Prince Golez)