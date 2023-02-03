PBBM ilalarga higit P100B proyekto

InaprUbahan ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, na pinamumunuan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ang pitong proyekto na layong makamit ang ‘social and economic transformation goal in the medium term’ ng administrasyon.

Sa press briefing nitong Biyernes, sinabi ni Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan na ang mga ‘high-impact’ projects na ito ay inapruba¬han sa ikatlong NEDA Board Meeting sa Malacañang noong Pebrero 2, 2023.

Kabilang sa mga proyektong ito ay ang P6-billion, 300-bed capacity University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital cancer center; ang P29.6 bilyong MRT-3 rehabilitation project na dating P21.9 bilyon lamang ang nilaan na pondo; paggamit ng Japan International Cooperation Agency Loan Balance na P2.12 bilyon para sa Communication, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management maintenance and resiliency enhancement.

Kasama rin ang New Dumaguete Airport Development Project ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) sa Bacong, Negros Oriental; P6.6 bilyong Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development project ng Department of Agriculture; P20 billion 1st phase ng Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH); at ang request para sa pagbabago ng dalawang kasalukuyang proyekto ng DOTr at DPWH (Davao Public Transport Modernization Project and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 Rehabilitation Project).

Sinabi ni Balisan na apat sa proyektong ito ay popondohan ng P117 bilyon mula sa official development assistance (ODA) loans. (Prince Golez)