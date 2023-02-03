Pag-IBIG Members save record-high P79.9B in 2022, up 25%; MP2 Savings reach nearly P40B, up 53%

Pag-IBIG Fund members collectively saved nearly P80 billion in 2022, setting yet another record for the highest amount saved by members with the agency in a single year, its top officials said.

In 2022, the amount collectively saved by Pag-IBIG members totaled P79.9 billion – the highest in the agency’s 42-year history. The total savings collected last year increased by 25%, or P16.2 billion from the P63.7 billion collected in 2021. Forming part of the total savings is the agency’s Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, which also increased by 6% from P37.71 billion in 2021 to P40.06 billion in 2022.

“The sustained growth in Pag-IBIG Members’ Savings collections has been truly remarkable. It denotes our members’ trust and confidence in our programs, and our capacity to manage each hard-earned peso they have saved with us. And, as our collections remain strong, we remain able to finance and maintain the low interest rates of our loan programs. These are among our many efforts in adhering to the call of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. towards advancing the welfare of our fellow Filipinos,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, noted that the agency’s popular MP2 Savings continues to drive the growth of its members’ savings. The voluntary savings program maintained its growth in 2022, as members saved a record-high P39.84 billion in the program, an increase of 53%, or P13.89 billion from the P25.95 billion collected in 2021.

“We are happy that we continue to gain the trust of our members, as shown by the record-high amounts that they have saved with us in 2022, as well as in the past years. This shows their growing appreciation of the value in saving with Pag-IBIG Fund. That is why we remain committed in responsibly and prudently managing their savings, so that we can provide them the best possible returns,” Acosta said.