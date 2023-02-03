Digmaang US vs China namumuro sa 2025

Pinaghahanda ng Department of the Air Force Headquarters Air Mobility Command ang lahat ng kanilang commander sa posibleng giyera ng Amerika at China sa 2025.

Sa inilabas na February 1,2023 memorandum ni General Michael Minihan, pinuno ng nasabing command, ibinase niya ang napipintong digmaan sa mga pangyayaring pulitikal sa pagitan ng Taiwan at Amerika sa 2024.

“ I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022. Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025. We spent 2022 setting the foundation for victory. We will spend 2023 in crisp operational motion building on that foundation. If you want to know what the operational motion I demand looks like, look at what Total Force Team Charleston did in January,’ ani Minihan.

Dahil dito’y inatasan umano ni Minihan ang mga wing commander, Air Mobility Command at Air Force operational commander na magpatupad ng detalyadong paghahanda para masiguro ang tagumpay laban sa China.

Samantala, hati naman ang pananaw ng mga US lawmaker sa prediksyon ni Minihan bagamat posible umanong mangyari ito.Hindi naman kinontra o sinuportahan ng US Defense Department ang memorandum ni Minihan (Dave LlavanesJr.)