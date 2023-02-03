Ayon sa bagong doktor Kris malaki ang pag-asang gumaling

Magkahalong tuwa, lungkot ang naramdaman ng mga fan sa latest Instagram post ni Kris Aquino.

Malungkot din kasi ang ginamit niyang background music na ‘Tuwing Umuulan’ na version ni Moira dela Torre.

Malungkot din ang eksena na nakita siyang nakahiga pa rin sa kama, habang nasa paligid lang sina Joshua, Bimby, at Michael Leyva, na binigyan niya ng tribute sa kanyang post.

“To the original M.L. in my life @michaelleyva_ , little did I know, July of 2015 – I’d make a lifelong, loyal friend and for Kuya Josh & Bimb to have an adopted kuya… Ibang klaseng #lovelovelove ‘yung lumipad ka for just 4 nights, timing your trip so you’ll be here on the day I had my 1st checkup…

“Thank you for the genuine love & extreme effort. Super appreciated ko that you never fail to mention that I was one of the people who helped open the door for you – pero dapat malaman ng lahat you won’t be who you are now kung hindi ka creative, super sipag, always pleasant, still humble, kusang matulungin, concerned sa welfare ng employees mo and mapagmahal sa pamilya…” sabi niya.

Siyempre, pinasalamatan din niya ang mga fan niya, at nag-update rin siya sa sitwasyon niya ngayon.

“For all of you, thank you for continuing to pray for me- I failed to ask his permission if I could name him, but my new doctor is considered among the best. I waited 3 & a half months to have a face to face consultation- and I know I made the right choice because after months of uncertainty, he gave someone like me, suffering from multiple autoimmune conditions the most important element needed: the renewed confidence to hope that although it will be a long process, I do have a strong chance of getting better. #faithful #grateful.”

So, may nasisilip na ngang pag-asa si Kris, at bago niyang doctor, na gagaling at gagaling siya.

At siyempre, umulan uli ng dasal sa IG ni Kris, na lahat ay humihiling sa tuluyan niyang paggaling. (Rb Sermino)