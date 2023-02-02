US lumawak werpa sa mga base militar ng ‘Pinas

Apat na bagong lokasyon sa ilalim ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) ang napagkasunduan sa ginawang pulong ng mga defense official ng Estados Unidos at Pilipinas, ayon sa Department of National Defense.

Ito ay kasunod ng pulong nina Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. at US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin.

Ang EDCA ang siyang nagagamit ng US-Philippines alliance, kung saan nagsasagawa ng combined training, exercises, maging interoperability sa mga tropa ng pamahalaan. Naglaan ang Estados Unidos ng mahigit $82 milyon sa infrastructure investments sa kasalukuyang limang sites sa ilalim ng EDCA.

Sinabi naman ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na mahalaga na mapalakas ang relasyon ng Pilipinas sa Amerika dahil ang ating bansa ay nasa “troubled waters,” partikular ang sigalot sa West Philippine Sea.

“And I would be sta­ting the obvious to say that our longest partner and ally has been the United States. And as we traverse these rather troubled waters, geopolitical waters, the economic waters that we are facing, I again put great importance on that partnership specifically with the United States but all partnerships and alliances that we are able to make with our friends around the world,” anang pangulo. (Catherine Reyes/Aileen Taliping)