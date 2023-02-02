Pinoy scientist pinarangalan ng United Nations

Nagbigay karangalan sa bansa ang isang Pinoy Scientist matapos siyang itanghal bilang kauna-unahang recipient ng United Nations (UN) Sasakawa Laureate Award for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Siya si Glenn Banaguas, isang climate change and disaster risk expert.

Ang award na ito ay ibinibigay sa mga natatanging indibidwal at mga institusyon na gumawa ng active effort at participation upang mabawasan ang mga banta at panganib tuwing tatama ang kalamidad sa kani-kanilang komunidad.

Bukod dito, hinirang din si Glenn bilang ‘first Filipino Scientist’ na naging fellow sa The Ro­yal Society of Arts (RSA) sa United Kingdom.

Ilan sa mga notable na RSA Fellows ay ang former South African President Nelson Mandela, chemist Marie Curie, at astrophysicist na si Stephen Hawking.

Sabi ni Glenn sa isang panayam, “My heart is filled with gratefulness for this gift. I am deeply humbled to walk in the shadow of such great minds. I hope to be able to contribute even just a fraction of what they have given to the world.”

Sa kasalukuyan, siya ay itinuturing na isa sa mga Asia’s lea­ding expert sa larangan ng scien­ce diplomacy, environment, climate change, at disaster risk. (Moises Caleon)