Nanakot sa Europe : Jasmine agaw eksena sa Sundance Film Fest

Pinoy pride talaga si Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith. Aba, nakapasok, at todo eksena kasi siya sa 2023 Sundance Film Festival, dahil sa pelikulang bida siya, ang horror film na “In My Mother’s Skin.”

Personal ding dumalo si Jasmine sa European Premiere Night na ginanap sa Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Ang naturang movie ay tungkol sa physical and supernatural forces at psychological trauma. Kabilang ito sa walong pelikulang napili para sa prestihiyosong International Film Festival.

Talaga namang world-class ang talent at beauty ng mga Kapuso.

Well, marami rin ang nagandahan kay Jasmine sa premiere ng movie niya sa Europe, ha!

“Wore an amazingly customized terno by @francislibiran8 for our European premiere of #InMyMothersSkin thank you so much Francis for this! Heads were turning to look at that caged style of the terno!

“And my many thanks to the sweetest @sashine.beauty for my glam up last night as well!” sabi ni Jasmine.

At ayon sa latest IG post niya, “It was a morning of mixed emotions as I cried for two hours nonstop watching “The Whale” a few days ago. Omg Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink.

“Still feel the need to be as chirpy as my @cosstores sweater combo accepting all the flow of emotions today, as we are meant to! Let it flowwwwww. (Rb Sermino)