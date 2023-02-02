La Salle Dasma wagi ng Microsoft award

Stand-out ang De La Salle University – Dasmariñas (DLSUD) matapos silang makatanggap ng 2023 Microsoft Showcase School Biggest Impact award para sa buong Asia.

Ang parangal na ito ay iginagawad sa mga institution at university na nagpakita ng mabuting halimbawa at inspirasyon sa paggamit ng teknolohiya sa konteksto ng pagtuturo at pagkatuto.

“These schools led education transformation and achieved high levels of innovation and expertise in the optimal use of technology in teaching and learning. Their impact didn’t stop there, they expanded their reach to help other schools acquire new knowledge and abilities to implement and sustain transformation in their environments. Their passion to improve education for all students is an inspiration to every school around the world,” description ng citation ng naturang award.

Ang La Salle Dasmariñas ay ay itinuturing ng ‘Microsoft Showcase School’ kahit noong bago mag pandemic bunsod ng COVID-19 virus.

Bukod dito, kinilala naman bilang ‘Microsoft Education Global Hero’ para sa leadership at innovation ang Former Center for Innovative Learning Programs (CILP) – Dasma na si director Jen Padernal. (Moises Caleon)