Bagong kamador! MJ Phillips babalikatin opensa ng Petro Gazz

UMAASA ang Petro Gazz Angels na masusundan ang korona sa 2022 Reinforced Conference.

Ito ay kahit pa dumaan sa matinding balasahan ang koponan bago magsimula bukas, Sabado, ang 2023 season ng Premier Volleyball League (PVL) sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Aminado si middle blocker Mar Jana Phillips na malaking kawalan para sa Angels ang mga coach na sina Rald Ricafort at Arnold Laniog, lalo na ang star outside hitter na si Myla Pablo, maging sina veteran libero Bangs Pineda at reserve middle blocker Seth Rodriguez.

Gayunman, pipilitin ni Phillips gawin ang makakaya para tulungan ang Gazz, na sasabak agad kontra defending All-Filipino Conference champs Creamline Cool Smashers alas-6 ng gabi.

“Same as it’s always been. Just control what I can control because if not then things start to get hectic and I just need to control what I can control,” wika ni Phillips.

“Just do everything exactly the same I did it last time and I think off of last year, our energy is still up and high, so I think we can continue it.”

Gagabayan na ni dating Choco Mucho Flying Titans at kasalukuyang Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro ang Petro Gazz Angels.

“I decided not to coach a pro team muna when I left Choco Mucho. Suddenly, the management of Petro Gazz called me up and asked for help,” pahayag ni Almadro.

“What’s good is they saw what they need in me and what I can do for the team, not mentioning anything about my failures or anything about . . . anything from the past.”

Hindi pa nakakatuntong ng finals si Almadro sa pro-ranks, tanging nabitbit nito sa Final Four ang Choco Mucho sa magkasunod na Open Conference noong 2021 at 2022 season. (Gerard Arce)