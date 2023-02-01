Sophie dream come true ang kasal kay Vin

Matapos ang pagpapakasal nila Sophie Albert at Vin Abrenica, nag-post ng short appreciation message si Sophie sa mga taong naki-celebrate sa wedding nila ni Vin.

Post ni Sophie sa Instagram: “Everything was a dream come true. Surrounded by friends and family celebrating our love with joy. Thank you to all who made it possible and shared in our happiness. We are blessed to have each of you. We are so grateful to you all. It wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Nagpasalamat din si Sophie sa kanyang mga naging bridesmaid dahil sa mga tulong ng mga ito.

“Here’s to the memories and the laughter, the tears and the triumphs. Nothing can compare to the history we’ve all had together. My best girls + Jonathan, you’ve been by my side through it all. Thank you for being part of the most special day of my life. You are my core, forever. I love you all. Ps. You are all so beautiful,” caption ni Sophie sa IG.

Kinasal sa isang simbahan sa Paranaque City sina Sophie at Vin noong January 25. Nagkaroon pa sila ng isang intimate garden ceremony noong January 28 sa Tagaytay City.

Ready na raw na matawag bilang Mrs. Abrenica si Sophie. Sinasanay na raw niya ang kanyang sarili kapag tinatawag siyang misis. Proud nga raw siya kapag pinapakilala siya na misis ni Vin.

Magbabalik din sa paggawa ng teleserye si Sophie. Kasama siya sa The Missing Husband kunsaan co-stars niya sina Yasmien Kurdi, Rocco Nacino, Jak Roberto, Nadine Samonte, Sophie Albert, at Joross Gamboa. (Ruel Mendoza)