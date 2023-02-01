PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann aayusin mga pasilidad para sa atleta

HANGAD ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann mabigyan ng kombinyenteng pasilidad ang lahat ng mga national sports association.

Sinabi ni Bachmann na malabo na ang pagtatayo ng Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) na naaayon sa ipinasang batas habang patuloy nitong isa-isang iniinspeksiyon ang mga pasilidad ng ahensiya na mabilis na nasisira.

“Well the budget is in my GAA, pero I was told there are a lot of NSAs that basically doesn’t want to go there,” sabi ni Bachmann, ukol sa PSTC.

“And it will take time, about 6 to 8 years siguro kasi gagawin pa ang bridge from Naic to Bataan. And I am actually proposing that budget be transferred to the facilities of the PSC so we can fix our facilities,” dagdag ni Bachmann, Martes, sa lingguhang Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum na handog ng San Miguel Corporation, MILO, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee at ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor)

“I have been to Baguio, there is a two-year old building there na tumutulo na. I have also been in the MSAS here in Rizal na two year old building that needs attention,” sabi ni Bachmann.

“I am going one-by-one to all the facilities and trying to figure out how in two years ay sira na agad ang facilities. So I have to look at the contractors, the list of contractors, who is approving this, so there’s a lot of things that I had to do.” (Lito Oredo)