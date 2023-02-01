P5M para mabura Blacklist raket sa BI sumingaw

Tiniyak ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla nitong Miyerkoles na agad niyang kakalusin ang grupong nag-aalok umano sa mga Chinese national para matanggal ang kanilang pangalan sa listahan ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) blacklist kapalit ng malaking halaga.

“We will work on those measures one by one. We will not stop. We will do what needs to be done to straighten out the system,” diin ni Remulla sa mga reporter.

Sinabi ito ng kalihim matapos isiwalat ng anti-crime group sa hearing ng Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee noong Martes ang bagong modus ngayon sa Immigration.

“We received reports of advertisements offering to lift Immigration blacklist for a fee of P1 million to P5 million were circulating in Chinese social media platforms,” saad ni Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order (MRPO) Chairperson Ka Kuen Chua.

Binanggit ni Chua na “dens of iniquity,” lalo na sa Cavite at Pampanga, ang binibigyan ng proteksyon ng mga pulis.

“Furthermore, victims that we have assisted claimed that police personnel served as their guards, but we have yet to confirm the veracity of their claims,” pasubali naman ni Chua.

May ilang pagkakataon aniya na ang mga biktima na kanilang tinulungan at handang magsampa ng kaso ay bigla na lamang babaligtad.

“And it is claimed that their affidavits of desistance were prepared either by the police or by the prosecutors themselves,” ani Chua pero itinanggi naman ng mga awtoridad ang paratang na ito. (PNA)