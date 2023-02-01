WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

NEWS

MIF tatapyasin utang ng ‘Pinas

Kinumpirma ng national treasurer na makakabawas sa utang ng Pilipinas at makakahikayat pa ng foreign equity ang panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on banks, financial institutions, and currencies, tinanong ni Senador Mark Villar si National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon kung gaganda ba ang fiscal situation ng bansa sa panukalang MIF.

“This bill, in a way, can improve our fiscal situation in the country as it could potentially reduce the debt of the Philippine government?” tanong ni Villar, chairman ng komite.

Sagot naman ni De Leon: “Tama po. Instead of the national government borrowing for these infrastructure projects, there can already be some take up by the fund or some other private ventures would also be co-investing in the fund to be able to implement and execute these projects.”

Inihayag din ni De Leon, na makakahikayat ng foreign equity ang MIF (Dindo Matining)

