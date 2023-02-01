Imelda tinabla sa hirit na ibalik ari-arian

Tinabla ng Sandiganbayan ang kahilingan ni dating First Lady Imelda R. Marcos at anak nitong si Irene Marcos-Araneta na ibalik ang mga ari-arian nito sa P200 bilyong forfeiture case na pinanalo ng gobyerno subalit nanatiling nakaapela.

Ang resolusyon ay pinagtibay noong January 25, 2023 ng Sandiganbayan Third Division, bilang sagot sa dalawang Omnibus Motion na isinampa noong August 10 at 17, 2022 ng mag-inang Marcos.

Nais ng mga Marcos na mag-isyu ng writ of exe­cution sa mga ari-ariang napasama sa dinismis na Civil Case No. 0002, kabilang ang frozen trust account na may P55 milyon at iba’t ibang sinikwester na ari-arian at kompanya.

Giit pa nila, dapat alisin na ang sequestration at freeze orders sa mga assets at properties na nasa complaint matapos ang naging hatol noong 2019. Pinadedeklara rin nila sa anti-graft court na ang mga nasabing ari-arian ay hindi ill-gotten at dapat lamang ibalik sa kanila.

“(T)he Court dismissed the Third Amended Complaint with respect to the properties that ‘have already been recovered by the government or transferred to third persons not involved herein.’ or those which have been the subject of Court decisions and compromise agreements as the same were barred by res judicata under its second concept, i.e., conclusiveness of judgment and mootness. Thus, the Court can no longer rule on the said properties,” ayon sa desisyon ng Sandiganbayan.