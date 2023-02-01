WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

NEWS

150 negosyante kasama sa Japan trip ni BBM

Tinatayang nasa 150 na business leaders ang sasama sa limang araw na state visit ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa Japan sa susunod na linggo.

Sa pre-departure briefing sa Malacañang, sinabi ni Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Neal Imperial na maraming negosyante ang nagpahayag na ng kanilang interes na sumama sa delegasyon ng pangulo sa biyahe nito sa Japan sa February 8-12.

“We were told that there are already about 150 who have signed up to join the business delegation from the Philippines. And the number of mee­tings and business activities lined-up for the president, we foresee a lot of business deals to be signed in various areas­,” ani Imperial.

Hindi naman masabi ng DFA official kung gaano kalaki ang maiuuwing investments ni Pangulong Marcos mula sa kanyang biyahe at bahala na aniya ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na magbigay ng update pagkatapos ng state visit ng pangulo.

Kabilang sa official delegation ng pangulo ay sina First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Energy Secretary Rafael Lotilla, Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil at iba pang miyembro ng gabinete at undersecretaries. (Aileen Taliping)

