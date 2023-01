Taylor Robertson dinaig pa si Stephen Curry sa 3-point shot

Nagkita ang National Basketball Association all-time 3-point leader at United States National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s all-time 3-point leader sa Oklahoma City nitong Lunes.

Bago hinarap ng Golden State ang Thunder, nakipag-tsikahan muna si Stephen Curry kay Taylor Robertson ng University of Oklahoma Sooners.

Noong Sabado, nilista ni Robertson ang career 3-pointer No. 498 sa 86-78 loss ng OU kontra Iowa State Cyclones. Binura ng guard ang dating record ni Kelsey Mitchell ng Ohio State, hawak na niya ang most triples sa men’s at women’s basketball sa kasaysayan ng NCAA Division I.

Suot pa ni Robertson ang No. 30 ni Curry sa Warriors habang nakatayo sa sidelines ng Paycom Center, pinapanood ang two-time MVP sa warmup. Maya-maya, nilapitan siya ni Curry.

Bago ‘yun, may video message ang Golden State star kay Robertson.

“I know you’re going to keep adding to that number, and hopefully make it something that will never be broken,” ani Curry. “To go from making eight 3s in your first college game against Western Kentucky to now 498 … that is amazing, amazing accomplishment. I only made 414 3s in college, so you’ve had me beat.” (Vladi Eduarte)