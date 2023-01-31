Prodyuser ng ‘Mang Kanor’ wanted sa MTRCB

Sunod-sunod nga ang mga padalang release ng MTRCB (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board) tungkol sa mga kaganapan sa ahensiya nila.

Ramdam na ramdam mo nga ang totohanang pagkayod ni Chair Lala Sotto. At marami nga ang pumupuri sa kanya ngayon pa lang.

Anyway, kamakailan nga ay nagpirmahan ng kontrata si Chair Lala at Viva big boss na si Vincent del Rosario.

Heto nga ang nilalaman ng mensahe nila:

“MTRCB, VIVA ink agreement to partner on Responsableng Panonood.

“Bearing the same goal of promoting age-appropriate content which leads to the moral upliftment of the Filipino people, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), and Vivamax, Inc. (Viva) a media and entertainment company and provider of Video-on-Demand(VOD)streaming services, have formalized their partnership to promote Responsableng Panonood(Responsible Viewership)to Filipino viewers through the ceremonial signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on 27 January 2023,in Quezon City.

“Under the MOA, both parties agree to jointly carry out programs and activities that aid in the protection of the viewing public, Viva commits to practicing responsible self-regulation by ensuring sufficient age-rating advisory on its VOD content, as well as continuing its parental control feature for subscribers within its web applications.

“MTRCB on its part commits to collaborate with Viva Inc. to help calibrate the latter’s rating classification for its films, advertising, and marketing materials.

“Most importantly, with the consumer’s well-being in mind, both parties agree to resolve any content-related concerns raised by the public in an amicable manner.

“The partnership that is forged through this MOA is rooted in our shared concern for the Filipino viewing public. As it has done in the past, the Board allows the industry to thrive through the practice of responsible self-regulation while ensuring that each Filipino household shall have access to a safe and comfortable viewing experience.

“My sincere thanks to Vivamax Inc. President Vincent del Rosario and his team for making history as the first Filipino-owned and operated VOD to partner with MTRCB to promote Responsableng Panonood,” sabi ni MTRCB Chair Lala.

Samantala, ngayong January 30 ay pinatawag din ng MTRCB ang prodyuser ng ‘Mang Kanor’ na pinagbibidahan ni Rez Cortes.

“MTRCB summons Producers of the film “Mang Kanor” over Unauthorized Public Exhibition.

“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), in the exercise of its mandate under Section 7, Presidential Decree No. 1986(PDNo.1986) issued Notices to Appear to the following entities concerning the exhibition of the motion picture “Mang Kanor,”and its related publicity materials:

“a) A&Q Entertainment and Prime Stream Inc. For causing the exhibition of the motion picture “Mang Kanor,” at Gateway Cineplex, Gateway Mall, Quezon City, without the required MTRCB Permit to Exhibit, in violation of Section1, Chapter Vof PDNo.1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) in relation to Section 3 ofPD No. 1986; and, exhibiting unapproved publicity materials for the aforesaid motion picture were likewise exhibited in violation of Section 5, Chapter Vof the same IRR.

“b) Uniprom Inc. (Gateway Cinemas) For exhibiting the motion picture, “Mang Kanor” at Gateway Cineplex, Gateway Mall, Quezon City, without the required MTRCB Permit to Exhibit, in violation of Section 1, Chapter V of PDNo. 1986 and its IRR in relation to Section 3 ofPD No. 1986; and, exhibiting unapproved publicity materials for the aforesaid motion picture were likewise exhibited in violation of Section 5, Chapter V of the same IRR.

“c) CIGNAL TV INC. (ONE PH)For showing video excerpts from the motion picture “Mang Kanor,” featuring torrid kissing, apparent nudity, threesomes, and sexual intercourse, aired in violation of Section 2, Chapter IV of PD No. 1986 and its IRRin relation to Section 3 (c) of PD No. 1986.

“The Board reiterates that as businesses engaged in the provision of motion picture content to Filipino viewers, they carry a civic and moral obligation to comply with the law.

“To this end, MTRCB shall uphold its mandate to provide a safe-viewing experience for all Filipinos.”