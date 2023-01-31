Nesthy Petecio, 6 pa babanat sa World Women’s Championships

SASABAK sa unang laban sa taong ito si 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio at anim na iba pa sa 13th International Boxing Association World Women’s Boxing Championships sa Marso 13-27 sa New Delhi, India.

Positibo si Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo na makakapagpasiklab ang boksingera upang duplikahin ang gintong medalya sa 2019 Ulan-Ude World meet sa featherweight sa misyong makabalik sa 33rd Summer Olympic Games 2024 sa Paris.

Gayundin kay PH 2019 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Aira Villegas na nakapasok sa quarterfinals ng 2022 meet pero kinapos lang kontra Buse Cakiroglu ng Turkey sa light-flyweight class sa unanimous decision loss.

“We have high hopes for Nesthy and Aira and hoping that the others will be able to catch up,” pahayag ni Manalo sa Abante Sports Martes.

Sa 57 kgs babanat si Petecio at sa 50-kg si Villegas.

Sabak din sina 2012 World women’s champion Josie Gabuco at Althea Shine Pores sa 48kg, Olympian Irish Magno sa 52kg, Maricel Dela Torre sa 54kg at SEA Games medalist Riza Pasuit sa 60kg. (Gerard Arce)