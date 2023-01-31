Jonas Brothers bongga eksena sa Walk of Fame

Naging family affair ng Jonas Brothers ang paggawad sa kanila ng star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame noong nakaraang January 30.

Present sa unveiling ng star ng Jonas Brothers ay ang misis ni Kevin Jonas na si Danielle Jonas at ang dalawa nilang girls na sina Valentina at Alena. Present din ang misis ni Joe Jonas na si Sophie Turner, pero hindi dinala ang dalawang girls nila. And for the first time ay pinakita na in public ang baby girl nila Nick at Priyanke Chopra na si Malti.

Sa podium, binigyan ni Nick ng shout-out ang kanyang mag-ina: “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, hi babe. I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

In-announce din ng JoBros ang release ng sixth studio album nila on May 5 titled The Album. May patikim na sila sa unang ilalabas nilang single title Wings na mala-’70s style disco groove. Naka-schedule din silang mag-tour sa taong ito. (Ruel Mendoza)